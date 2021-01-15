Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $109.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. Improving loan and deposit balances, along with efforts to enhance presence in the lucrative Texas markets through acquisitions, seem encouraging and might aid top-line growth in the quarters ahead. Involvement in steady capital-deployment activities seems impressive. Though significant exposure to real estate loan portfolios and a continued rise in expenses due to expansion of franchise and worsening asset quality might hamper bottom-line growth, manageable debt level keeps the company less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.10.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $98.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 119,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

