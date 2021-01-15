Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cue Biopharma, Inc. is an immunotherapy company developing a novel, proprietary class of biologics engineered to selectively modulate the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Cue Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

