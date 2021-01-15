CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EVD has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.25 ($49.71).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) stock traded up €0.55 ($0.65) on Thursday, hitting €53.25 ($62.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.07. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a one year high of €61.55 ($72.41). The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,096.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

