CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CSX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.30.

CSX opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,552,000 after purchasing an additional 215,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in CSX by 14.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,997,000 after acquiring an additional 255,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

