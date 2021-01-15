CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CSX makes up 2.1% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after acquiring an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 373,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,504,000 after acquiring an additional 226,670 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $93.42. 4,156,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

