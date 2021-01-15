CSFB Raises Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$11.00

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price upped by CSFB from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.91.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$12.47.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,080,000. Insiders purchased a total of 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706 over the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

