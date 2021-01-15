Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00. 5,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 1,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYVF)

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, home, personal, mortgage, construction, and home equity loans; and commercial loans and lines, term loans, lines of credit, agricultural loans, commercial real estate, letters of credit, and small business administration loans.

