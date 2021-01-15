Cryptopay Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,061.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $2,061.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00381661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.90 or 0.04060811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,850 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

