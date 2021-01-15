CryptoFranc (XCHF) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $71,183.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00003124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00055787 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005695 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.00427232 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038769 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.31 or 0.04103034 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013602 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.
CryptoFranc Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “
CryptoFranc Coin Trading
CryptoFranc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.