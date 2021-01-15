Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $72.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cryoport traded as high as $64.78 and last traded at $64.69, with a volume of 41297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

