CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.22.

CRWD stock opened at $227.84 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $238.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.66 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $4,016,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,123,119 shares of company stock worth $202,534,978. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

