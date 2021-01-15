Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 42,998 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,998 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,510. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

