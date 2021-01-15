Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 286,522 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 255.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 398,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,522 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $647,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.84. 1,692,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,277. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.