Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,729 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $63,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.15. 21,314,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,111,467. The company has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.