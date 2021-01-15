Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 92,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 54,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.16.

NYSE LHX opened at $190.77 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.48.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

