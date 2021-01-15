Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $38.80 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 707,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.0% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $38,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 242,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,150,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,724,984. The firm has a market cap of $211.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HSBC cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

