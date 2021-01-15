Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $11.58 Million Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,877,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 525,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74,367 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 609,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of SMFG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 1,478,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,552. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

