Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 510,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,241 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in TELUS by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,101,000 after buying an additional 1,152,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,425,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,682,000 after buying an additional 1,771,956 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 250,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in TELUS by 100.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.74. 792,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,790. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.