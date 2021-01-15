Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.61.

PYPL traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,961,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,432. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.02. The company has a market cap of $283.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

