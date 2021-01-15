Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $212.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of -57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

