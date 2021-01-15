Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,075,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,103,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,339,000 after buying an additional 503,500 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $350.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,848,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,093. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a market cap of $332.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.78 and a 200 day moving average of $323.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.