Critical Review: Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) vs. Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) and Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Radian Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Radian Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Radian Group and Ambac Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Radian Group presently has a consensus price target of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.28%. Given Radian Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Radian Group is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Radian Group and Ambac Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group $1.53 billion 2.76 $672.31 million $3.21 6.85 Ambac Financial Group $496.00 million 1.49 -$216.00 million N/A N/A

Radian Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Radian Group and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group 30.45% 10.99% 6.27% Ambac Financial Group N/A -38.99% -3.64%

Risk and Volatility

Radian Group has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Radian Group beats Ambac Financial Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers mortgage services, including transaction management services, such as loan review, residential mortgage-backed securities securitization and distressed asset reviews, review and valuation services related to single family rental properties, servicer and loan surveillance, and underwriting; real estate services comprising real estate owned asset management, and real estate valuation and brokerage services, as well as software as a service solutions and platforms; and title services that include title insurance products, and closing services. This segment provides its mortgage and real estate services to mortgage lenders, financial institutions, investors, government entities, and others. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

