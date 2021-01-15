Critical Review: Affinity Networks (OTCMKTS:AFFN) versus Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Affinity Networks (OTCMKTS:AFFN) and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Networks and Lumentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Networks N/A N/A N/A Lumentum 9.22% 21.41% 11.35%

This table compares Affinity Networks and Lumentum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lumentum $1.68 billion 4.78 $135.50 million $4.48 23.71

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Networks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Affinity Networks and Lumentum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumentum 1 0 16 0 2.88

Lumentum has a consensus price target of $107.24, suggesting a potential upside of 0.94%. Given Lumentum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lumentum is more favorable than Affinity Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Lumentum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lumentum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lumentum beats Affinity Networks on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affinity Networks Company Profile

Affinity Networks, Inc. engages in the development and implementation of electronic solutions. The company's services include systems integration and development, broadband wireless networking, Internet/intranet and database software, emergency preparedness planning, network security and management, Internet portal development, communication network engineering, critical infrastructure mapping, simulation and modeling, asset tracking and management, biometric systems/information assurance, geographic information systems, digital surveillance and security systems, and IT staff augmentation and support. It serves government and commercial customers primarily in the healthcare, homeland security, law enforcement, and transportation sectors. The company was formerly known as Satelinx International, Inc. and changed its name to Affinity Networks, Inc. in August 2007. Affinity Networks is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; directly modulated and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, such as drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

