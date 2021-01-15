Critical Metals Plc (CRTM.L) (LON:CRTM) Shares Gap Down to $5.95

Critical Metals Plc (CRTM.L) (LON:CRTM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $5.75. Critical Metals Plc (CRTM.L) shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 23,384 shares.

Critical Metals Plc intends to acquire equity interests in companies or businesses with a view to complete an investment or reverse takeover in the natural resources development and production sector. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

