Critical Contrast: Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Accel Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -10.57 Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.38 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -120.11

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Entertainment Group. Accel Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esports Entertainment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Accel Entertainment -6.52% -5.46% -1.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Esports Entertainment Group and Accel Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Accel Entertainment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Accel Entertainment has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.88%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Esports Entertainment Group.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Esports Entertainment Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 11,108 video gaming terminals across 2,335 locations in the State of Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.