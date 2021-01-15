CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $210.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target boosted by Truist from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRSP. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.07.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $210.04 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $215.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -64.43 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,203 shares of company stock worth $51,155,283. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,796 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

