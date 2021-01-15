CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSP opened at $210.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.43 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.89. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $215.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.07.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,203 shares of company stock worth $51,155,283 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

