CRH (NYSE:CRH) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CRH from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.
Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.48. 329,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,680. CRH has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.
