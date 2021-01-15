Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.73

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 370680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

