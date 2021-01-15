Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CREE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CREE traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.17. 55,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,462. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $126.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

