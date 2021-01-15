Credit Suisse Group Raises Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $65.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

DOMO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $122,471.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $9,515,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,873 shares of company stock worth $17,034,025 over the last three months. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Domo by 62.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 265.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

