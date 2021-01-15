Credit Suisse Group Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $310.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.27.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $303.76 on Friday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.54.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

