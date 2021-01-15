Credit Suisse Group Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $215.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZS. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.88.

Shares of ZS opened at $209.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.22. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $214.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of -235.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,929,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,540 shares of company stock worth $56,071,621 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $54,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

