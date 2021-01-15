Credit Suisse Group Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $95.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.94.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,164. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.48. Datadog has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3,464.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $29,695,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,794,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $18,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 512,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,392,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,052,217 shares of company stock worth $206,323,026 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

