Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

NYSE:BAP traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.53. 10,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.87. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $220.25.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.78). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $929.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

