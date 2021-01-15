Craig Hallum Boosts Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target to $18.00

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

AKTS stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $518.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,137,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $87,163.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,164 shares in the company, valued at $752,964.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 482.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 84,782 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

