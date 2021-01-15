Craig Coleman Sells 12,559,109 Shares of Universal Biosensors, Inc. (UBI.AX) (ASX:UBI) Stock

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (UBI.AX) (ASX:UBI) insider Craig Coleman sold 12,559,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.38), for a total value of A$6,719,123.32 ($4,799,373.80).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

About Universal Biosensors, Inc. (UBI.AX)

Universal Biosensors, Inc, through its subsidiary, Universal Biosensors Pty Ltd, designs and develops electrochemical cells in Australia. The company focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of medical or testing devices. It uses electrochemical cell technology platform to develop point of use devices for various industries, including healthcare, food and drink, and agriculture.

