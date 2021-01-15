Cowen Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will earn $9.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $274.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.09 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of COWN opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Cowen has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $796.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cowen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 5.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 291.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cowen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

