Cowen Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $65.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.54.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 33,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,703. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,715.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 294,539 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,155,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.