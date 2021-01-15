Cowen Begins Coverage on ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

WISH has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.64.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

