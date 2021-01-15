Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.52. The company had a trading volume of 88,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,058. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.12 and its 200-day moving average is $355.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

