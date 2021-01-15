Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $67,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 415.2% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $362.35. 2,265,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,058. The stock has a market cap of $160.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

