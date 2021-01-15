Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Raised to C$6.50 at National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

CJR.B opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$1.78 and a 1 year high of C$5.70.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

