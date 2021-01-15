Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of CRTX opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,069,000 after buying an additional 55,966 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

