Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded to Market Perform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLB. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Core Laboratories from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ABN Amro raised shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 3.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 155.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

