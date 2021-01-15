Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

VLRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.85.

VLRS traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 19,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,803. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $6,413,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

