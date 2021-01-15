Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 210 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after acquiring an additional 741,517 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $213.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

