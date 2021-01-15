Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

NSC opened at $252.46 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.10. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

