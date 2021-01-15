Contrasting Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) & TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT)

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) and TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and TransAtlantic Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical $145.77 million 0.43 -$15.21 million N/A N/A TransAtlantic Petroleum $67.38 million 0.28 -$5.37 million N/A N/A

TransAtlantic Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dawson Geophysical.

Volatility and Risk

Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAtlantic Petroleum has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and TransAtlantic Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical -10.09% -10.90% -9.12% TransAtlantic Petroleum -72.10% -479.20% -16.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dawson Geophysical and TransAtlantic Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dawson Geophysical 0 0 0 0 N/A TransAtlantic Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Dawson Geophysical beats TransAtlantic Petroleum on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. Its seismic crews supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

