ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.64.

WISH stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. ContextLogic has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $28.25.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

